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    68th TMC 2nd Annual Pioneer Challenge Funny Photos [Image 9 of 12]

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    68th TMC 2nd Annual Pioneer Challenge Funny Photos

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.04.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Eric Johnson 

    68th Theater Medical Command

    Esprit de Corps was in full effect during the 68th Theater Medical Commands 2nd Annual Pioneer Challenge on 5 June, 2026. From catching bugs to dancing and just enjoying the challenge. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. 1st Class Eric Johnson)
    #pioneerchallenge #espritdecorps #havingfun
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    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 07:11
    Photo ID: 9733331
    VIRIN: 260605-A-JW006-6104
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 68th TMC 2nd Annual Pioneer Challenge Funny Photos [Image 12 of 12], by SFC Eric Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    68th TMC 2nd Annual Pioneer Challenge Funny Photos
    68th TMC 2nd Annual Pioneer Challenge Funny Photos
    68th TMC 2nd Annual Pioneer Challenge Funny Photos
    68th TMC 2nd Annual Pioneer Challenge Funny Photos
    68th TMC 2nd Annual Pioneer Challenge Funny Photos
    68th TMC 2nd Annual Pioneer Challenge Funny Photos
    68th TMC 2nd Annual Pioneer Challenge Funny Photos
    68th TMC 2nd Annual Pioneer Challenge Funny Photos
    68th TMC 2nd Annual Pioneer Challenge Funny Photos
    68th TMC 2nd Annual Pioneer Challenge Funny Photos
    68th TMC 2nd Annual Pioneer Challenge Funny Photos
    68th TMC 2nd Annual Pioneer Challenge Funny Photos

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