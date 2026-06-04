68th TMC 2nd Annual Pioneer Challenge Funny Photos

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Esprit de Corps was in full effect during the 68th Theater Medical Commands 2nd Annual Pioneer Challenge on 5 June, 2026. From catching bugs to dancing and just enjoying the challenge. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. 1st Class Eric Johnson)

#pioneerchallenge #espritdecorps #havingfun

"CONSERVE POWER"