193rd SOW Airmen sharpen weapons proficiency during CATM training

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 193rd Special Operations Wing participate in the M4 Air Force Qualification Course, instructed by Combat Arms Training and Maintenance instructors from the wing’s Security Forces Squadron, at Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, Pennsylvania, June 6, 2026. CATM instructors provide classroom instruction and oversee range operations to ensure Airmen remain proficient with their assigned firearms, maintaining the wing's combat readiness and mission effectiveness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Stern)