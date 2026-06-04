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    193rd SOW Airmen sharpen weapons proficiency during CATM training [Image 6 of 8]

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    193rd SOW Airmen sharpen weapons proficiency during CATM training

    ANNVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Stern 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 193rd Special Operations Wing participate in the M4 Air Force Qualification Course, instructed by Combat Arms Training and Maintenance instructors from the wing’s Security Forces Squadron, at Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, Pennsylvania, June 6, 2026. CATM instructors provide classroom instruction and oversee range operations to ensure Airmen remain proficient with their assigned firearms, maintaining the wing's combat readiness and mission effectiveness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Stern)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 16:07
    Photo ID: 9732284
    VIRIN: 260606-Z-EP527-1007
    Resolution: 5761x3370
    Size: 6.81 MB
    Location: ANNVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 193rd SOW Airmen sharpen weapons proficiency during CATM training [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Austin Stern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    193rd SOW Airmen sharpen weapons proficiency during CATM training
    193rd SOW Airmen sharpen weapons proficiency during CATM training
    193rd SOW Airmen sharpen weapons proficiency during CATM training
    193rd SOW Airmen sharpen weapons proficiency during CATM training
    193rd SOW Airmen sharpen weapons proficiency during CATM training
    193rd SOW Airmen sharpen weapons proficiency during CATM training
    193rd SOW Airmen sharpen weapons proficiency during CATM training
    193rd SOW Airmen sharpen weapons proficiency during CATM training

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