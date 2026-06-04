Spc. Daniel Temme captures photos and videos during the 103rd Public Affairs Detachment's AT.
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2026 16:07
|Photo ID:
|9732283
|VIRIN:
|260604-A-GI874-5414
|Resolution:
|6744x4502
|Size:
|7.03 MB
|Location:
|HELENA, MONTANA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 103rd PAD Welcomes New Talent [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Ishmael Perin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Behind the Lens - 103rd PAD Welcomes New Talent
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