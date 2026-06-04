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    103rd PAD Welcomes New Talent [Image 2 of 3]

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    103rd PAD Welcomes New Talent

    HELENA, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2026

    Photo by Spc. Ishmael Perin 

    103rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Daniel Temme captures photos and videos during the 103rd Public Affairs Detachment's AT.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 16:07
    Photo ID: 9732283
    VIRIN: 260604-A-GI874-5414
    Resolution: 6744x4502
    Size: 7.03 MB
    Location: HELENA, MONTANA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 103rd PAD Welcomes New Talent [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Ishmael Perin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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