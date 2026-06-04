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    Coast Guard Station Ocean City hosts community event with partner agencies

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    Coast Guard Station Ocean City hosts community event with partner agencies

    OCEAN CITY, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Amy Hagan 

    U.S. Coast Guard East   

    Members from Coast Guard Station Ocean City hosts a community event with partner agencies in Ocean City, Maryland, June 6, 2026. The community event was free to the public and included tours of the boats and Maryland State Police helicopter, while crew members provided safety tips and career information. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Amy Hagan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.06.2026 20:52
    Photo ID: 9730969
    VIRIN: 260606-G-KS346-1033
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.55 MB
    Location: OCEAN CITY, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    Community event
    Maryland State Police
    Ocean City Maryland
    Coast Guard

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