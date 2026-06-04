Coast Guard Station Ocean City hosts community event with partner agencies

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members from Coast Guard Station Ocean City hosts a community event with partner agencies in Ocean City, Maryland, June 6, 2026. The community event was free to the public and included tours of the boats and Maryland State Police helicopter, while crew members provided safety tips and career information. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Amy Hagan)