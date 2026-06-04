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    (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew Arachikavitz) [Image 10 of 15]

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    (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew Arachikavitz)

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Matthew Arachikavitz 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    Local community members watch the aerial performances from the flightline during Skyfest 2026 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington June 6, 2026. Skyfest 2026 served as a free, public open house to foster strong community relations and express appreciation to local the Inland Northwest community.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.06.2026 20:58
    Photo ID: 9730965
    VIRIN: 260606-F-FV598-3622
    Resolution: 3000x1998
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew Arachikavitz) [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Matthew Arachikavitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Skyfest 2026
    Skyfest 2026
    Skyfest 2026
    Skyfest 2026
    Skyfest 2026
    Skyfest 2026
    Skyfest 2026
    Skyfest 2026
    Skyfest 2026
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew Arachikavitz)
    Skyfest 2026
    Skyfest 2026
    Skyfest 2026
    Skyfest 2026
    Skyfest 2026

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