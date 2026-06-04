SOW Maintainers keep aircraft flying during TFP26

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A U.S. Air Force Air Commando from the 352d Special Operations Wing salutes an MC-130J Commando II during Exercise Trojan Footprint 26 near Bucharest, Romania, May 16, 2026. TFP26 enables participating SOF assets to integrate their unique capabilities into seamless multi-domain and joint-combined operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Sutton)