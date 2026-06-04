A U.S. Air Force Air Commando from the 352d Special Operations Wing salutes an MC-130J Commando II during Exercise Trojan Footprint 26 near Bucharest, Romania, May 16, 2026. TFP26 enables participating SOF assets to integrate their unique capabilities into seamless multi-domain and joint-combined operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Sutton)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2026 16:21
|Photo ID:
|9730537
|VIRIN:
|260516-F-YJ424-1051
|Resolution:
|6945x4898
|Size:
|3.81 MB
|Location:
|RO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SOW Maintainers keep aircraft flying during TFP26 [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Benjamin Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.