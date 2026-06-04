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    SOW Maintainers keep aircraft flying during TFP26 [Image 10 of 10]

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    SOW Maintainers keep aircraft flying during TFP26

    ROMANIA

    05.15.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Sutton 

    352nd Special Operations Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Air Commando from the 352d Special Operations Wing salutes an MC-130J Commando II during Exercise Trojan Footprint 26 near Bucharest, Romania, May 16, 2026. TFP26 enables participating SOF assets to integrate their unique capabilities into seamless multi-domain and joint-combined operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Sutton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.06.2026 16:21
    Photo ID: 9730537
    VIRIN: 260516-F-YJ424-1051
    Resolution: 6945x4898
    Size: 3.81 MB
    Location: RO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, SOW Maintainers keep aircraft flying during TFP26 [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Benjamin Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    SOW Maintainers keep aircraft flying during TFP26
    SOW Maintainers keep aircraft flying during TFP26
    SOW Maintainers keep aircraft flying during TFP26
    SOW Maintainers keep aircraft flying during TFP26
    SOW Maintainers keep aircraft flying during TFP26
    SOW Maintainers keep aircraft flying during TFP26
    SOW Maintainers keep aircraft flying during TFP26
    SOW Maintainers keep aircraft flying during TFP26
    SOW Maintainers keep aircraft flying during TFP26
    SOW Maintainers keep aircraft flying during TFP26

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    TAGS

    SOCEUR
    SOCOM
    AFSOC
    352 SOW
    SOCEUR_PAO

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