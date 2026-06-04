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    U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps for Wings Over Cannon Airshow

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    U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps for Wings Over Cannon Airshow

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Photo by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Sgt. 1st Class Justin Brenner, Sgt. 1st Class Josh Evans, and Staff Sgt. Eric Wood fly in a free fall formation at Wings Over Cannon Airshow over Cannon Air Force Base, N.M. on 5 June 2026. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Clay Stevens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.06.2026 08:50
    Photo ID: 9729786
    VIRIN: 260605-D-GH686-2683
    Resolution: 5733x3674
    Size: 4.09 MB
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps for Wings Over Cannon Airshow, by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Golden Knights, U.S. Army Parachute Team, U.S. Army, Wings Over Cannon, Airshow

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