U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps for Wings Over Cannon Airshow

Sgt. 1st Class Justin Brenner, Sgt. 1st Class Josh Evans, and Staff Sgt. Eric Wood fly in a free fall formation at Wings Over Cannon Airshow over Cannon Air Force Base, N.M. on 5 June 2026. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Clay Stevens)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2026 08:50
|Photo ID:
|9729786
|VIRIN:
|260605-D-GH686-2683
|Resolution:
|5733x3674
|Size:
|4.09 MB
|Location:
|CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
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