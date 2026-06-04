U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps for Wings Over Cannon Airshow

Date Taken: 06.05.2026 Date Posted: 06.06.2026 08:50 Photo ID: 9729786 VIRIN: 260605-D-GH686-2683 Resolution: 5733x3674 Size: 4.09 MB Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US

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