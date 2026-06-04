The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District celebrates the 1500th truck to carry a shipment of material out of the Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program Harshaw Chemical Company site, Cleveland, Ohio, May. 26, 2026.
As work continues, the safety of the public and workers remains the number one priority through this process and we will continue communication as work progresses. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 15:58
|Photo ID:
|9728994
|VIRIN:
|260526-A-VR700-1006
|Resolution:
|4146x4146
|Size:
|3.89 MB
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Harshaw FUSRAP Celebrates its 1500th Load [Image 6 of 6], by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.