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    Harshaw FUSRAP Celebrates its 1500th Load [Image 4 of 6]

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    Harshaw FUSRAP Celebrates its 1500th Load

    CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2026

    Photo by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District celebrates the 1500th truck to carry a shipment of material out of the Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program Harshaw Chemical Company site, Cleveland, Ohio, May. 26, 2026.
    As work continues, the safety of the public and workers remains the number one priority through this process and we will continue communication as work progresses. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 15:58
    Photo ID: 9728981
    VIRIN: 260526-A-VR700-1001
    Resolution: 5294x3529
    Size: 6.63 MB
    Location: CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Harshaw FUSRAP Celebrates its 1500th Load [Image 6 of 6], by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Harshaw FUSRAP Celebrates its 1500th Load
    Harshaw FUSRAP Celebrates its 1500th Load
    Harshaw FUSRAP Celebrates its 1500th Load
    Harshaw FUSRAP Celebrates its 1500th Load
    Harshaw FUSRAP Celebrates its 1500th Load
    Harshaw FUSRAP Celebrates its 1500th Load

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    TAGS

    Buffalo District
    FUSRAP
    Harshaw
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Cleveland

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