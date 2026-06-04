Sgt. Maj. Allen's Retirement Ceremony

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U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. John H. Allen II, retired, receives a final parting gift during his retirement ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, June 5, 2026. Allen retired after serving honorably in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julius Hackney)