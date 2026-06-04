Sgt. Maj. Allen's Retirement Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. John H. Allen II, retired, receives a final parting gift during his retirement ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, June 5, 2026. Allen retired after serving honorably in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julius Hackney)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 15:57
|Photo ID:
|9728910
|VIRIN:
|260605-M-YW513-1064
|Resolution:
|5140x7706
|Size:
|2.91 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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