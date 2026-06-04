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    Sgt. Maj. Allen's Retirement Ceremony [Image 7 of 8]

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    Sgt. Maj. Allen's Retirement Ceremony

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Julius Hackney 

    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. John H. Allen II, retired, left, gets relieved of his post by GySgt. Ronald Scott, aviation supply specialist, Marine Air Logistics Squadron 31, Marine Aircraft Group 31, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, during Allen’s retirement ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, June 5, 2026. Allen retired after serving honorably in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julius Hackney)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 15:57
    Photo ID: 9728908
    VIRIN: 260605-M-YW513-1047
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 3.13 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Sgt. Maj. Allen's Retirement Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Julius Hackney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Sgt. Maj. Allen's Retirement Ceremony
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    Sgt. Maj. Allen's Retirement Ceremony

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