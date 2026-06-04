Sgt. Maj. Allen's Retirement Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. John H. Allen II, retired, left, gets relieved of his post by GySgt. Ronald Scott, aviation supply specialist, Marine Air Logistics Squadron 31, Marine Aircraft Group 31, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, during Allen’s retirement ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, June 5, 2026. Allen retired after serving honorably in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julius Hackney)