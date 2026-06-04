MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopters, attached to the “Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, fly in formation over the flight deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), June 5, 2026. Iwo Jima is operating in the Atlantic Ocean following their deployment to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 14:12
|Photo ID:
|9728408
|VIRIN:
|260605-N-XI307-1078
|Resolution:
|4951x3536
|Size:
|3.27 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HSC 26 Flyoff [Image 15 of 15], by PO1 Ryan Seelbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.