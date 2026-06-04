HSC 26 Flyoff

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MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopters, attached to the “Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, fly in formation over the flight deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), June 5, 2026. Iwo Jima is operating in the Atlantic Ocean following their deployment to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)