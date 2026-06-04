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    HSC 26 Flyoff [Image 15 of 15]

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    HSC 26 Flyoff

    NORFOLK, ATLANTIC OCEAN

    06.05.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Seelbach  

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopters, attached to the “Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, fly in formation over the flight deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), June 5, 2026. Iwo Jima is operating in the Atlantic Ocean following their deployment to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 14:12
    Photo ID: 9728408
    VIRIN: 260605-N-XI307-1078
    Resolution: 4951x3536
    Size: 3.27 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, HSC 26 Flyoff [Image 15 of 15], by PO1 Ryan Seelbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HSC 26 Seahawks Depart USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)
    HSC 26 Seahawks Depart USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)
    HSC 26 Seahawks Depart USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)
    HSC 26 Seahawks Depart USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)
    HSC 26 Seahawks Depart USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)
    USS Iwo Jima HSC-26 Fly Over
    USS Iwo Jima HSC-26 Fly Over
    USS Iwo Jima HSC-26 Fly Over
    USS Iwo Jima HSC-26 Fly Over
    HSC 26 Flyoff
    HSC 26 Flyoff
    HSC 26 Flyoff
    HSC 26 Flyoff
    HSC 26 Flyoff
    HSC 26 Flyoff

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    USS Iwo Jima
    LHD 7
    HSC 26

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