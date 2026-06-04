Gen. Christopher Donahue, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa and Nato Allied Land Commander, along side descendants of James M. Gavin, lift a parachute off of a statue of James M. Gavin revealing it to the public for the first time t Saint-Mere-Eglies, June 05, 2026. As we commemorate the 82nd anniversary of D-Day, we honor the Soldiers of the U.S. Army who led the charge for freedom. Their courage and sacrifice are part of America’s 250-year legacy of defending democracy and protecting our way of life. (U.S.Army photo by Sgt. Noe Cork)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 12:52
|Photo ID:
|9728132
|VIRIN:
|260604-A-UV759-7368
|Resolution:
|6378x4252
|Size:
|2.9 MB
|Location:
|SAINTE-MèRE-ÉGLISE, FR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, D-Day 82nd anniversary - General Gavin Statue Memorial [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Noe Cork, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.