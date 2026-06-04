Paratroopers march into Carentan, Normandy 82

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Paratroopers from the 173rd Mobile Brigade Combat Team (Airborne) march in a parade to Carentan, France, June 3, 2026. The 82nd anniversary of D-Day reminds us of the courage, sacrifice, and unity of U.S. and Allied forces who fought to liberate the world from tyranny. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone)