Paratroopers march into Carentan, Normandy 82

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. David Gardner and Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Goodart, the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) command team, lead a formation in a parade to Carentan, France, June 3, 2026. The 82nd anniversary of D-Day reminds us of the courage, sacrifice, and unity of U.S. and Allied forces who fought to liberate the world from tyranny. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone)