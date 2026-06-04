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    D-Day 82nd anniversary - General Gavin Memorial [Image 1 of 4]

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    D-Day 82nd anniversary - General Gavin Memorial

    SAINTE-MèRE-ÉGLISE, FRANCE

    06.04.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Noe Cork 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    Gen. Christopher Donahue, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa and NATO Allied Land Commander, gives remarks at the unveiling of Gen. James M. Gavin’s statue and memorial at Saint-Mere-Eglies, June 05, 2026. As we commemorate the 82nd anniversary of D-Day, we honor the Soldiers of the U.S. Army who led the charge for freedom. Their courage and sacrifice are part of America’s 250-year legacy of defending democracy and protecting our way of life. (U.S.Army photo by Sgt. Noe Cork)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 12:52
    Photo ID: 9728124
    VIRIN: 260604-A-UV759-1235
    Resolution: 4219x6328
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: SAINTE-MèRE-ÉGLISE, FR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, D-Day 82nd anniversary - General Gavin Memorial [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Noe Cork, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    DDay
    AllAmerican
    SwordofFreedom
    82nd Airborne Division

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