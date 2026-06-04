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    Paratroopers march into Carentan, Normandy 82 [Image 5 of 8]

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    Paratroopers march into Carentan, Normandy 82

    CARENTAN, FRANCE

    06.02.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. David Gardner and Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Goodart, the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) command team, lead a formation in a parade to Carentan, France, June 3, 2026. The 82nd anniversary of D-Day reminds us of the courage, sacrifice, and unity of U.S. and Allied forces who fought to liberate the world from tyranny. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 12:54
    Photo ID: 9728122
    VIRIN: 260603-A-HK139-5698
    Resolution: 5475x3650
    Size: 5.59 MB
    Location: CARENTAN, FR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Paratroopers march into Carentan, Normandy 82 [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Paratroopers march into Carentan, Normandy 82
    Paratroopers march into Carentan, Normandy 82
    Paratroopers march into Carentan, Normandy 82
    Paratroopers march into Carentan, Normandy 82
    Paratroopers march into Carentan, Normandy 82
    Paratroopers march into Carentan, Normandy 82
    Paratroopers march into Carentan, Normandy 82
    Paratroopers march into Carentan, Normandy 82

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    DDay, StrongerTogether, StrongandStrategic, 173rdMBCT, 101st (AASLT)

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