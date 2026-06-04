U.S. Army Maj. Gen. David Gardner and Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Goodart, the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) command team, lead a formation in a parade to Carentan, France, June 3, 2026. The 82nd anniversary of D-Day reminds us of the courage, sacrifice, and unity of U.S. and Allied forces who fought to liberate the world from tyranny. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 12:54
|Photo ID:
|9728122
|VIRIN:
|260603-A-HK139-5698
|Resolution:
|5475x3650
|Size:
|5.59 MB
|Location:
|CARENTAN, FR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Paratroopers march into Carentan, Normandy 82 [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.