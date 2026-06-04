D-Day 82nd anniversary - General Gavin Statue Reveal

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Gen. Christopher Donahue, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa and Nato Allied Land Commander, along side descendants of James M. Gavin, lift a parachute off of a statue of James M. Gavin revealing it to the public for the first time t Saint-Mere-Eglies, June 05, 2026. As we commemorate the 82nd anniversary of D-Day, we honor the Soldiers of the U.S. Army who led the charge for freedom. Their courage and sacrifice are part of America’s 250-year legacy of defending democracy and protecting our way of life. (U.S.Army photo by Sgt. Noe Cork)