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A Soldier presents yellow roses to the spouse of Col. Romaine M. Aguon during the 401st Army Field Support Brigade change of command ceremony on Kleber Kaserne, Germany, June 5, 2026. The presentation recognizes the vital role military families play in supporting Army leaders and Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mya Webster)