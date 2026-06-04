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    401st Army Field Support Brigade Change of Command [Image 2 of 5]

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    401st Army Field Support Brigade Change of Command

    GERMANY

    06.04.2026

    Photo by Spc. Mya Webster 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    A Soldier presents yellow roses to the spouse of Col. Romaine M. Aguon during the 401st Army Field Support Brigade change of command ceremony on Kleber Kaserne, Germany, June 5, 2026. The presentation recognizes the vital role military families play in supporting Army leaders and Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mya Webster)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 09:35
    Photo ID: 9727584
    VIRIN: 260504-A-LH185-2869
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.8 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 401st Army Field Support Brigade Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Mya Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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