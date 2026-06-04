A Soldier presents yellow roses to the spouse of Col. Romaine M. Aguon during the 401st Army Field Support Brigade change of command ceremony on Kleber Kaserne, Germany, June 5, 2026. The presentation recognizes the vital role military families play in supporting Army leaders and Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mya Webster)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 09:35
|Photo ID:
|9727584
|VIRIN:
|260504-A-LH185-2869
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.8 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 401st Army Field Support Brigade Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Mya Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.