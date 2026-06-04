U.S. Army Soldiers, Army civilians, and distinguished guests render honors during the playing of the national anthem prior to the 401st Army Field Support Brigade change of command ceremony held on Kleber Kaserne, Germany, June 5, 2026. The ceremony marked the transfer of command from Col. Erin H. Frazier to Col. Romaine M. Aguon. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mya Webster)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 09:35
|Photo ID:
|9727576
|VIRIN:
|260504-A-LH185-3833
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.68 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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