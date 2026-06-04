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    401st Army Field Support Brigade Patching Ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

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    401st Army Field Support Brigade Patching Ceremony

    GERMANY

    06.04.2026

    Photo by Spc. Mya Webster 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Col. Erin H. Frazier, commander of 401st Army Field Support Brigade, shakes hands with a Soldier after presenting him with the brigade's shoulder sleeve insignia during a patching ceremony on Kleber Kaserne, Germany, June 5, 2026. The ceremony recognized Soldiers for their service and affiliation with the brigade. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mya Webster)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 09:34
    Photo ID: 9727541
    VIRIN: 260504-A-LH185-9855
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.5 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 401st Army Field Support Brigade Patching Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Mya Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    401st Army Field Support Brigade Change of Command
    401st Army Field Support Brigade Change of Command
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