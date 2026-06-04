401st Army Field Support Brigade Patching Ceremony

U.S. Army Col. Erin H. Frazier, commander of 401st Army Field Support Brigade, shakes hands with a Soldier after presenting him with the brigade's shoulder sleeve insignia during a patching ceremony on Kleber Kaserne, Germany, June 5, 2026. The ceremony recognized Soldiers for their service and affiliation with the brigade. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mya Webster)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 09:34
|Photo ID:
|9727541
|VIRIN:
|260504-A-LH185-9855
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.5 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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