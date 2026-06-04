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    USINDOPACOM Conducts Maritime Interdiction Operation in International Waters [Image 1 of 3]

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    USINDOPACOM Conducts Maritime Interdiction Operation in International Waters

    INDIAN OCEAN

    06.04.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Overnight, U.S. forces carried out a maritime interdiction and right-of-visit boarding of the sanctioned stateless vessel MT DAVINA located in the Indian Ocean within the INDOPACOM area of responsibility, June 4, 2026. We will continue global maritime enforcement to disrupt illicit networks and interdict vessels providing material support to Iran, wherever they operate. International waters cannot be used as a shield by sanctioned actors. The Department of War will continue to deny illicit actors and their vessels freedom of maneuver in the maritime domain.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 07:35
    Photo ID: 9727382
    VIRIN: 260604-N-N0132-1001
    Resolution: 2689x1551
    Size: 602.87 KB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

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