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    SOUTHCOM Commander visits Guatemala

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    SOUTHCOM Commander visits Guatemala

    GUATEMALA CITY, GUATEMALA

    06.04.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Southern Command       

    U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Francis L. Donovan, commander of U.S. Southern Command, speaks with Guatemalan President Bernardo Arevalo and U.S. Charge d’Affaires Jorgan Andrews in Guatemala City, Guatemala, June 4, 2026. Donovan visited Guatemala June 3-4 to meet with leaders to continue the bilateral dialogue between senior U.S. and Guatemalan leaders on expanding the bilateral defense partnership to implement a shared commitment to counter cartel criminal activity under the Americas Counter Cartel Coalition. (Photo courtesy U.S. Embassy Guatemala)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 19:33
    Photo ID: 9726650
    VIRIN: 260604-D-D0465-7620
    Resolution: 1024x768
    Size: 194.31 KB
    Location: GUATEMALA CITY, GT
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

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    Bernardo Arévalo
    Guatemala
    Francis Donovan

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