U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Leonard F. Anderson IV, center, commander of Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces, South, and Gregg T. Habel, left, executive director of Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South, award civilians from the Defense Travel System office, during a ceremony, at Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans, June 4, 2026. The ceremony was held to recognize meritorious achievements of select civilian employees with Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Claire Cheney)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 17:33
|Photo ID:
|9726512
|VIRIN:
|260604-M-AV282-1038
|Resolution:
|6152x4101
|Size:
|4.88 MB
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Gen. Leonard F. Anderson IV presents awards to civilians with Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Claire Cheney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.