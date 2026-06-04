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    Lt. Gen. Leonard F. Anderson IV presents awards to civilians with Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans [Image 8 of 8]

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    Lt. Gen. Leonard F. Anderson IV presents awards to civilians with Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Claire Cheney 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)     

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Leonard F. Anderson IV, center, commander of Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces, South, and Gregg T. Habel, left, executive director of Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South, award civilians from the Defense Travel System office, during a ceremony, at Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans, June 4, 2026. The ceremony was held to recognize meritorious achievements of select civilian employees with Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Claire Cheney)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 17:33
    Photo ID: 9726512
    VIRIN: 260604-M-AV282-1038
    Resolution: 6152x4101
    Size: 4.88 MB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Lt. Gen. Leonard F. Anderson IV presents awards to civilians with Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Claire Cheney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Lt. Gen. Leonard F. Anderson IV presents awards to civilians with Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans
    Lt. Gen. Leonard F. Anderson IV presents awards to civilians with Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans
    Lt. Gen. Leonard F. Anderson IV presents awards to civilians with Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans
    Lt. Gen. Leonard F. Anderson IV presents awards to civilians with Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans
    Lt. Gen. Leonard F. Anderson IV presents awards to civilians with Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans
    Lt. Gen. Leonard F. Anderson IV presents awards to civilians with Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans
    Lt. Gen. Leonard F. Anderson IV presents awards to civilians with Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans
    Lt. Gen. Leonard F. Anderson IV presents awards to civilians with Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans

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    Awards, CMFR, Civilians, MFR, MFS, Ceremony

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