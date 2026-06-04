Date Taken: 05.29.2026 Date Posted: 06.04.2026 16:36 Photo ID: 9726266 VIRIN: 260529-O-DO003-3631 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 4.49 MB Location: US

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This work, Heroes Walk: Fort Detrick honors the fallen and their families [Image 4 of 4], by Erickson Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.