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    Heroes Walk: Fort Detrick honors the fallen and their families [Image 1 of 4]

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    Heroes Walk: Fort Detrick honors the fallen and their families

    UNITED STATES

    05.29.2026

    Photo by Erickson Barnes 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Fort Detrick

    Gold Star family members place flags and flowers at the placard honoring Spc. Taylor Sherwood during Fort Detrick's Heroes Walk event May 29.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 16:36
    Photo ID: 9726266
    VIRIN: 260529-O-DO003-3631
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.49 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Heroes Walk: Fort Detrick honors the fallen and their families [Image 4 of 4], by Erickson Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Heroes Walk: Fort Detrick honors the fallen and their families
    Heroes Walk: Fort Detrick honors the fallen and their families
    Heroes Walk: Fort Detrick honors the fallen and their families

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