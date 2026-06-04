Gold Star family members place flags and flowers at the placard honoring Spc. Taylor Sherwood during Fort Detrick's Heroes Walk event May 29.
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 16:36
|Photo ID:
|9726266
|VIRIN:
|260529-O-DO003-3631
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.49 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Heroes Walk: Fort Detrick honors the fallen and their families [Image 4 of 4], by Erickson Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Heroes Walk: Fort Detrick honors the fallen and their families
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