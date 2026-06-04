Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division listen to a historical brief about influential battles that took place on the very ground they stand on. As we commemorate the 82nd anniversary of D-Day, we honor the Soldiers of the U.S. Army who led the charge for freedom. Their courage and sacrifice are part of America’s 250-year legacy of defending democracy and protecting our way of life. (U.S.Army photo by Sgt. Noe Cork)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 16:32
|Photo ID:
|9726256
|VIRIN:
|260601-A-UV759-1751
|Resolution:
|6168x4440
|Size:
|3.7 MB
|Location:
|FR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, D-Day 82nd anniversary - Historical Site [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Noe Cork, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.