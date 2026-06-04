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    NMCSD Physicians Showcase Combat Medicine Research at 2026 SOMA Assembly, Earn Top Honors [Image 2 of 2]

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    NMCSD Physicians Showcase Combat Medicine Research at 2026 SOMA Assembly, Earn Top Honors

    UNITED STATES

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jason Afable 

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    U.S. Navy Lt. Erin N. Snyder, M.D. and Lt. Alex Murray, resident physicians at Naval Medical Center San Diego, pose for a photo during the 2026 Scientific Assembly of the Special Operations Medical Association in Raleigh, North Carolina, April 29. NMCSD employs more than 5,500 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore. (U.S. Navy photo by courtesy asset)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 13:42
    Photo ID: 9725584
    VIRIN: 260429-N-N1505-1001
    Resolution: 2118x2647
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NMCSD Physicians Showcase Combat Medicine Research at 2026 SOMA Assembly, Earn Top Honors [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Jason Afable, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NMCSD Physicians Showcase Combat Medicine Research at 2026 SOMA Assembly, Earn Top Honors
    NMCSD Physicians Showcase Combat Medicine Research at 2026 SOMA Assembly, Earn Top Honors

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    NMCSD Physicians Showcase Combat Medicine Research at 2026 SOMA Assembly, Earn Top Honors

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    NMCSD
    Navy medicine
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