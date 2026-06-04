U.S. Navy Lt. Erin N. Snyder, M.D. and Lt. Alex Murray, resident physicians at Naval Medical Center San Diego, pose for a photo during the 2026 Scientific Assembly of the Special Operations Medical Association in Raleigh, North Carolina, April 29. NMCSD employs more than 5,500 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore. (U.S. Navy photo by courtesy asset)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 13:42
|Photo ID:
|9725584
|VIRIN:
|260429-N-N1505-1001
|Resolution:
|2118x2647
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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NMCSD Physicians Showcase Combat Medicine Research at 2026 SOMA Assembly, Earn Top Honors
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