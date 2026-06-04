NMCSD Physicians Showcase Combat Medicine Research at 2026 SOMA Assembly, Earn Top Honors

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U.S. Navy Lt. Erin N. Snyder, M.D. and Lt. Alex Murray, resident physicians at Naval Medical Center San Diego, pose for a photo during the 2026 Scientific Assembly of the Special Operations Medical Association in Raleigh, North Carolina, April 29. NMCSD employs more than 5,500 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore. (U.S. Navy photo by courtesy asset)