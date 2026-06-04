(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    493 FGS departs for exercise Ramstein Flag [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    493 FGS departs for exercise Ramstein Flag

    RAF LAKENHEATH, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.02.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Ashley Talley 

    48th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft departs for Ramstein Flag 26 at RAF Lakenheath, England, June 3, 2026. Operating simultaneously across Northern and Southern Europe, RAFL26 proves the Alliance's ability to command and control multi-domain operations across vast geographic areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Talley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 13:30
    Photo ID: 9725552
    VIRIN: 260603-F-CP836-1108
    Resolution: 4190x2761
    Size: 369.18 KB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 493 FGS departs for exercise Ramstein Flag [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Ashley Talley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    493 FGS departs for exercise Ramstein Flag
    493 FGS departs for exercise Ramstein Flag
    493 FGS departs for exercise Ramstein Flag
    493 FGS departs for exercise Ramstein Flag
    493 FGS departs for exercise Ramstein Flag
    493 FGS departs for exercise Ramstein Flag

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ramstein Flag 26, NATO, F-35A Lightning II, Agile Combat Employment, 48 FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery