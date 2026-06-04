493 FGS departs for exercise Ramstein Flag

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A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft departs for Ramstein Flag 26 at RAF Lakenheath, England, June 3, 2026. Operating simultaneously across Northern and Southern Europe, RAFL26 proves the Alliance's ability to command and control multi-domain operations across vast geographic areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Talley)