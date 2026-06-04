A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft departs for Ramstein Flag 26 at RAF Lakenheath, England, June 3, 2026. Operating simultaneously across Northern and Southern Europe, RAFL26 proves the Alliance's ability to command and control multi-domain operations across vast geographic areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Talley)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 13:30
|Photo ID:
|9725552
|VIRIN:
|260603-F-CP836-1108
|Resolution:
|4190x2761
|Size:
|369.18 KB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 493 FGS departs for exercise Ramstein Flag [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Ashley Talley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.