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    Lt. Dan visits Team Dover [Image 11 of 11]

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    Lt. Dan visits Team Dover

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn 

    436th Airlift Wing

    The Lt. Dan Band gathers center stage to wrap up the concert at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 20, 2026. The mission of the Lt. Dan Band is honor, gratitude and rock n’ roll. For over 20 years, they’ve been serving the nation’s heroes, bringing them together and honoring their service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 12:00
    Photo ID: 9725373
    VIRIN: 260520-F-HB412-2900
    Resolution: 5678x3778
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Lt. Dan visits Team Dover [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Liberty Kuhn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Lt. Dan visits Team Dover
    Lt. Dan visits Team Dover
    Lt. Dan visits Team Dover
    Lt. Dan visits Team Dover
    Lt. Dan visits Team Dover
    Lt. Dan visits Team Dover
    Lt. Dan visits Team Dover
    Lt. Dan visits Team Dover
    Lt. Dan visits Team Dover
    Lt. Dan visits Team Dover
    Lt. Dan visits Team Dover

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