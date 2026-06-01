The Lt. Dan Band gathers center stage to wrap up the concert at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 20, 2026. The mission of the Lt. Dan Band is honor, gratitude and rock n’ roll. For over 20 years, they’ve been serving the nation’s heroes, bringing them together and honoring their service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 12:00
|Photo ID:
|9725373
|VIRIN:
|260520-F-HB412-2900
|Resolution:
|5678x3778
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Dan visits Team Dover [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Liberty Kuhn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.