Members of Team Dover watch the Lt. Dan Band perform at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 20, 2026. Brought by the Gary Sinise Foundation, the Lt. Dan Band serves as a thank-you to those currently serving and those retired from the military, as well as their families, for their sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 12:00
|Photo ID:
|9725372
|VIRIN:
|260520-F-HB412-2857
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.25 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Dan visits Team Dover [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Liberty Kuhn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.