Lt. Dan visits Team Dover

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A C-17 Globemaster III flies behind the Lt. Dan Band concert at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 20, 2026. This was the first performance for the base by the Lt. Dan Band, marking a historic event for the state of Delaware. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn)