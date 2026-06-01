A C-17 Globemaster III flies behind the Lt. Dan Band concert at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 20, 2026. This was the first performance for the base by the Lt. Dan Band, marking a historic event for the state of Delaware. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 12:00
|Photo ID:
|9725371
|VIRIN:
|260520-F-HB412-2835
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.47 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Dan visits Team Dover [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Liberty Kuhn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.