Lt. Dan visits Team Dover

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Members of Team Dover form a conga line during the Lt. Dan Band concert at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 20, 2026. Brought by the Gary Sinise Foundation, the Lt. Dan Band serves as a thank-you to those currently serving and those retired from the military, as well as their families, for their sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn)