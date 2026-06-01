Members of Team Dover form a conga line during the Lt. Dan Band concert at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 20, 2026. Brought by the Gary Sinise Foundation, the Lt. Dan Band serves as a thank-you to those currently serving and those retired from the military, as well as their families, for their sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 12:00
|Photo ID:
|9725370
|VIRIN:
|260520-F-HB412-2659
|Resolution:
|5763x3834
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Dan visits Team Dover [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Liberty Kuhn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.