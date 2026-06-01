Lt. Dan visits Team Dover

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The Lt. Dan Band performs at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 20, 2026. The mission of the Lt. Dan Band is honor, gratitude and rock n’ roll. For over 20 years, they’ve been serving the nation’s heroes, bringing them together and honoring their service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn)