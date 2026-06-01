Lt. Dan visits Team Dover

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gary Sinise performs with the Lt. Dan Band at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 20, 2026. Sinise started the Gary Sinise Foundation in 2011 to support wounded veterans, the families of fallen service members, and members of the active-duty, guard and reserve components through fundraising efforts and community events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn)