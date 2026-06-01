Gary Sinise performs with the Lt. Dan Band at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 20, 2026. Sinise started the Gary Sinise Foundation in 2011 to support wounded veterans, the families of fallen service members, and members of the active-duty, guard and reserve components through fundraising efforts and community events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 12:00
|Photo ID:
|9725368
|VIRIN:
|260520-F-HB412-1994
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.88 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Dan visits Team Dover [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Liberty Kuhn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.