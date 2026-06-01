The Lt. Dan Band performs at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 20, 2026. The Lt. Dan Band performs a variety of cover songs, from classic rock to modern pop, as well as original songs written by Gary Sinise’s late son, Mac. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 12:00
|Photo ID:
|9725366
|VIRIN:
|260520-F-HB412-1564
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.21 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Dan visits Team Dover [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Liberty Kuhn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.