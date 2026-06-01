Lt. Dan visits Team Dover

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The Lt. Dan Band performs at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 20, 2026. The Lt. Dan Band performs a variety of cover songs, from classic rock to modern pop, as well as original songs written by Gary Sinise’s late son, Mac. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn)