(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lt. Dan visits Team Dover [Image 3 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Lt. Dan visits Team Dover

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jamil Musa, left, 436th Airlift Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Elijah Edwards, 436th AW command chief, give opening remarks for the Lt. Dan Band at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 20, 2026. This was the first performance for the base by the Lt. Dan Band, marking a historic event for the state of Delaware. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 12:00
    Photo ID: 9725364
    VIRIN: 260520-F-HB412-1323
    Resolution: 5725x3809
    Size: 2.92 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Dan visits Team Dover [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Liberty Kuhn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lt. Dan visits Team Dover
    Lt. Dan visits Team Dover
    Lt. Dan visits Team Dover
    Lt. Dan visits Team Dover
    Lt. Dan visits Team Dover
    Lt. Dan visits Team Dover
    Lt. Dan visits Team Dover
    Lt. Dan visits Team Dover
    Lt. Dan visits Team Dover
    Lt. Dan visits Team Dover
    Lt. Dan visits Team Dover

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery