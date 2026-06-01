Lt. Dan visits Team Dover

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U.S. Air Force Col. Jamil Musa, left, 436th Airlift Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Elijah Edwards, 436th AW command chief, give opening remarks for the Lt. Dan Band at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 20, 2026. This was the first performance for the base by the Lt. Dan Band, marking a historic event for the state of Delaware. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn)