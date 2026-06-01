Lt. Dan visits Team Dover

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U.S. Air Force Col. Jamil Musa, left, 436th Airlift Wing commander, presents a Dover tail flash scarf to Gary Sinise at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 20, 2026. The Gary Sinise Foundation supports the Lt. Dan Band, which travels around the world to perform for military members and veterans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn)