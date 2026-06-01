U.S. Air Force Col. Jamil Musa, left, 436th Airlift Wing commander, presents a Dover tail flash scarf to Gary Sinise at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 20, 2026. The Gary Sinise Foundation supports the Lt. Dan Band, which travels around the world to perform for military members and veterans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 12:00
|Photo ID:
|9725363
|VIRIN:
|260520-F-HB412-1260
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.78 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Dan visits Team Dover [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Liberty Kuhn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.