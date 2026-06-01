Lt. Dan visits Team Dover

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A C-5M Super Galaxy sits on the flightline behind the Lt. Dan Band concert venue at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 20, 2026. Brought by the Gary Sinise Foundation, the Lt. Dan Band serves as a thank-you to those currently serving and those retired from the military, as well as their families, for their sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn)