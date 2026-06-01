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    Base Wide Clean-up [Image 1 of 2]

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    Base Wide Clean-up

    BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2026

    Photo by Katherine Cortez 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    Marines, Fire & Emergency Services, and civilian personnel joined together for a base-wide clean up day on both the Nebo and Yermo Annex to support a trash, weed, and debris free installation aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, June 2.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 10:30
    Photo ID: 9725098
    VIRIN: 260602-M-AI729-1912
    Resolution: 4640x6960
    Size: 8.62 MB
    Location: BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Base Wide Clean-up [Image 2 of 2], by Katherine Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    #BaseBeautification#USMC#basewidecleanup

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