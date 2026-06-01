Marines, Fire & Emergency Services, and civilian personnel joined together for a base-wide clean up day on both the Nebo and Yermo Annex to support a trash, weed, and debris free installation aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, June 2.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 10:30
|Photo ID:
|9725086
|VIRIN:
|260602-M-AI729-4164
|Resolution:
|4640x6960
|Size:
|9.11 MB
|Location:
|BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Base Wide Clean-up [Image 2 of 2], by Katherine Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.