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    Operational Maneuver ends Salaknib 2026 [Image 1 of 3]

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    Operational Maneuver ends Salaknib 2026

    UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Jose Nunez 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. and Philippine Army Soldiers conduct a mission brief prior to Operational Maneuver, the culminating mission of Exercise Salaknib 2026, at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, June 1, 2026. The briefing synchronized participating units, outlined mission objectives, and coordinated movement plans, demonstrating the capabilities of the partner nations to coordinate plans and command and control. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined-arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts to support regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jose Nunez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 06:38
    Photo ID: 9724783
    VIRIN: 260530-A-QQ238-4048
    Resolution: 4636x3091
    Size: 4.72 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, Operational Maneuver ends Salaknib 2026 [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Jose Nunez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Army, Philippines, SK26, Salaknib, Salaknib 2026, 25th Infantry Division

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