Operational Maneuver ends Salaknib 2026

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U.S. and Philippine Army Soldiers conduct a mission brief prior to Operational Maneuver, the culminating mission of Exercise Salaknib 2026, at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, June 1, 2026. The briefing synchronized participating units, outlined mission objectives, and coordinated movement plans, demonstrating the capabilities of the partner nations to coordinate plans and command and control. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined-arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts to support regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jose Nunez)