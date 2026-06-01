U.S. Marines Conduct Attack Drone Training

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A Neros Archer attack drone impacts a target on a live-fire range on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, May 28, 2026. The range was conducted to familiarize U.S. Marines from 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, and 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion on the Neros Archer drone. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joaquin Dela Torre)