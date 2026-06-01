U.S. Marines Conduct Attack Drone Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Juan Peragine, left, an attack drone operator with 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, currently forward deployed with 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program, operates the Neros Archer during a live-fire range on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, May 28, 2026. The range was conducted to familiarize Marines from 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, and 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion on the Neros Archer drone. Peragine is a native of Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joaquin Dela Torre)