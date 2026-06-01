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    U.S. Marines Conduct Attack Drone Training [Image 3 of 6]

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    U.S. Marines Conduct Attack Drone Training

    CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.27.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Joaquin Carlos Dela Torre 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Nicholas Harrison, a platoon sergeant with India Company, 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, currently forward deployed with 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program, teaches a class on setting up the Neros Archer during a live-fire range on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, May 28, 2026. The range was conducted to familiarize Marines from 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, and 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion on the Neros Archer drone. Harrison is a native of Virginia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joaquin Dela Torre)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 23:11
    Photo ID: 9724470
    VIRIN: 260528-M-AU112-1015
    Resolution: 5464x8192
    Size: 14.36 MB
    Location: CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Marines Conduct Attack Drone Training [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Joaquin Carlos Dela Torre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Marines Conduct Attack Drone Training
    U.S. Marines Conduct Attack Drone Training
    U.S. Marines Conduct Attack Drone Training
    U.S. Marines Conduct Attack Drone Training
    U.S. Marines Conduct Attack Drone Training
    U.S. Marines Conduct Attack Drone Training

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    TAGS

    DRONE
    3rd MARDIV
    SUAS
    USMC
    NEROS ARCHER
    ATTACK DRONE

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