U.S. Marines Conduct Attack Drone Training

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U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Nicholas Harrison, a platoon sergeant with India Company, 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, currently forward deployed with 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program, teaches a class on setting up the Neros Archer during a live-fire range on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, May 28, 2026. The range was conducted to familiarize Marines from 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, and 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion on the Neros Archer drone. Harrison is a native of Virginia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joaquin Dela Torre)