JBER says farewell to 11th ABN senior leadership

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U.S. Army Soldiers stand in formation to honor the departing senior leaders from the 11th Airborne Division during a circle of honor ceremony on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 28, 2026. The farewell ceremony recognizes the departure of Canadian Army Brig. Gen. Robert McBride, outgoing 11th Airborne Division deputy commanding general of operations and U.S. Army Col. Jimmy Howell, outgoing 11th Airborne Division chief of staff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Owen Davies)