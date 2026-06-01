Patches worn by Canadian Army Brig. Gen. Robert McBride, outgoing 11th Airborne Division deputy commanding general of operations, during a circle of honor ceremony on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 28, 2026. The farewell ceremony recognizes the departure of Canadian Army Brig. Gen. Robert McBride, outgoing 11th Airborne Division deputy commanding general of operations and U.S. Army Col. Jimmy Howell, outgoing 11th Airborne Division chief of staff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Owen Davies)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 20:28
|Photo ID:
|9724382
|VIRIN:
|260528-F-IW449-1322
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|1 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBER says farewell to 11th ABN senior leadership [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Owen Davies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.