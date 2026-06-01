(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBER says farewell to 11th ABN senior leadership [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    JBER says farewell to 11th ABN senior leadership

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Owen Davies 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Army Col. Jimmy Howell, outgoing 11th Airborne Division chief of staff, is awarded the Legion of Merit by Maj. Gen. John P. Cogbill, commanding general of the 11th Airborne Division, during a circle of honor ceremony on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 28, 2026. The ceremony recognizes the departure of Canadian Army Brig. Gen. Robert McBride, outgoing 11th Airborne Division deputy commanding general of operations and U.S. Army Col. Jimmy Howell, outgoing 11th Airborne Division chief of staff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Owen Davies)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 20:28
    Photo ID: 9724379
    VIRIN: 260528-F-IW449-1301
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 937.54 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBER says farewell to 11th ABN senior leadership [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Owen Davies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JBER says farewell to 11th ABN senior leadership
    JBER says farewell to 11th ABN senior leadership
    JBER says farewell to 11th ABN senior leadership
    JBER says farewell to 11th ABN senior leadership
    JBER says farewell to 11th ABN senior leadership
    JBER says farewell to 11th ABN senior leadership

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JBER
    Arctic Angels
    Alaska
    11th Airborne Division
    circle of honor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery