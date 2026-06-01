JBER says farewell to 11th ABN senior leadership

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U.S. Army Col. Jimmy Howell, outgoing 11th Airborne Division chief of staff, is awarded the Legion of Merit by Maj. Gen. John P. Cogbill, commanding general of the 11th Airborne Division, during a circle of honor ceremony on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 28, 2026. The ceremony recognizes the departure of Canadian Army Brig. Gen. Robert McBride, outgoing 11th Airborne Division deputy commanding general of operations and U.S. Army Col. Jimmy Howell, outgoing 11th Airborne Division chief of staff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Owen Davies)