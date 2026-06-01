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    341st Missile Wing Defenders recognize Police Week, honor fallen Defenders [Image 7 of 7]

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    341st Missile Wing Defenders recognize Police Week, honor fallen Defenders

    MALMSTROM AFB, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ethan Wilson 

    341st Missile Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Corey Wilson, 341st Civil Engineer Squadron structural journeyman, competes in a marksmanship competition as part of National Police Week at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, May 14, 2026. The Excellence in Competition marksmanship competition allowed Airmen across Security Forces squadrons to compete against each other using multiple different types of handguns. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ethan Wilson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 19:07
    Photo ID: 9724269
    VIRIN: 260514-F-US330-1077
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.65 MB
    Location: MALMSTROM AFB, MONTANA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 341st Missile Wing Defenders recognize Police Week, honor fallen Defenders [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Ethan Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    341st Missile Wing Defenders recognize Police Week, honor fallen Defenders
    341st Missile Wing Defenders recognize Police Week, honor fallen Defenders
    341st Missile Wing Defenders recognize Police Week, honor fallen Defenders
    341st Missile Wing Defenders recognize Police Week, honor fallen Defenders
    341st Missile Wing Defenders recognize Police Week, honor fallen Defenders
    341st Missile Wing Defenders recognize Police Week, honor fallen Defenders
    341st Missile Wing Defenders recognize Police Week, honor fallen Defenders

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    TAGS

    Malmstrom AFB
    AFGSC
    20th Air Force
    Police Week 2026

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