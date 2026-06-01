341st Missile Wing Defenders recognize Police Week, honor fallen Defenders

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Corey Wilson, 341st Civil Engineer Squadron structural journeyman, competes in a marksmanship competition as part of National Police Week at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, May 14, 2026. The Excellence in Competition marksmanship competition allowed Airmen across Security Forces squadrons to compete against each other using multiple different types of handguns. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ethan Wilson)