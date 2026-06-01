341st Missile Wing Defenders recognize Police Week, honor fallen Defenders

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Military working dog Bond looks up at his handler, Staff Sgt. Spencer Jalali, 341st Security Forces Squadron MWD handler, at a Security Forces Exposition event during National Police Week at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, May 13, 2026. The Security Forces Exposition included several stations that highlighted the various aspects of the Security Forces squadrons, including drone technology, protective training equipment demonstrations and K-9 demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ethan Wilson)